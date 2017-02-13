Adele a dedicat, cu ochii în lacrimi, premiul ‘Albumului Anului’, cântăreţei Beyonce. Lista completă a câştigătorilor premiilor Grammy 2017
Adele a fost principala câştigătoare la gala de decernare a premiilor Grammy 2017, care a avut loc duminică noapte, informează contactmusic.com.
Adele a deschis ceremonia cu piesa ‘Hello’, pentru care a primit trofeul ‘Record and Song of the Year’ şi ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’. La final, artista britanică a plecat acasă cu cinci trofee, inclusiv cu cel al categoriei ‘Albumul Anului’, trofeu pe care l-a dedicat, cu ochii în lacrimi, cântăreţei Beyonce.
Britanica a spus, vizibil şocată că nu a fost câştigător albumul lui Beyonce, ‘Leomnade’, când i-a fost înmânat premiul: „Nu pot sub nicio formă să accept acest premiu, deşi sunt extraordinar de măgulită şi recunoscătoare, dar artista mea preferată este Beyonce, iar albumul ei, ‘Lemonade’, este monumental….”. Adele a continuat, uitându-se la Jay Z şi la soţia lui, care se aflau în public în primul rând: „…şi atât de bine gândit şi atât de frumos şi sensibil, iar noi am putut vedea şi o altă parte a ta, parte care nu o vezi mereu, iar noi apreciem acest lucru. Noi, toţi artiştii de aici… te adorăm. Eşti lumina noastră.”
Adele i-a mai spus lui Beyonce, potrivit sursei citate: „Mă emoţionezi în fiecare zi. Faci asta de 17 ani. Te ador… şi vreau să fii mămica mea!”
Şi regretatul artist David Bowie a câştigat cinci premii, toate datorită ultimului său album, ‘Blackstar’, care a fost lansat cu doar câteva zile înainte de moartea sa, anul trecut.
Gala de decernare a premiilor Grammy 2017 a fost presărată de momente emoţionante. Alicia Keys şi Maren Morris au făcut echipă, Lady Gaga a cântat cu Metallica, iar Demi Lovatom Andra Day, Torry Kelly şi Little Big Town au cântat muzica celor de la Bee Gees. Însă, cel mai grandios moment al serii a fost tributul adus de Bruno Mars lui Prince. Îmbrăcat precum legendarul muzician în timpul erei Purple Rain, Bruno şi trupa sa au reinterpretat perfect melodia ‘Let’s Go Crazy’.
Lista completă a câştigătorilor:
- Record Of The Year:Hello – Adele
- Album Of The Year: 25 – Adele
- Song Of The Year: Hello – Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters)
- Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Hello – Adele
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
- Best Pop Vocal Album: 25 – Adele
- Best Dance Recording: Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skin – Flume
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Culcha Vulcha – Snarky Puppy
- Best Rock Performance: Blackstar – David Bowie
- Best Metal Performance: Dystopia – Megadeth
- Best Rock Song: Blackstar – David Bowie
- Best Rock Album: Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant
- Best Alternative Music Album: Blackstar – David Bowie
- Best R&B Performance: Cranes In The Sky – Solange
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: Angel – Lalah Hathaway
- Best R&B Song: Lake By The Ocean – Maxwell (Hod David & Musze, songwriters)
- Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lemonade – Beyonce
- Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway Live – Lalah Hathaway
- Best Rap Performance: No Problem – Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
- Best Rap/Sung Performance: Hotline Bling – Drake
- Best Rap Song: Hotline Bling – Drake (Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters)
- Best Rap Album: Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper
- Best Country Solo Performance: My Church – Maren Morris
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Jolene – Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
- Best Country Song: Humble And Kind – Tim MCGraw (Lori MCKenna, songwriter)
- Best Country Album: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson
- Best New Age Album: White Sun II – White Sun
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo: I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – John Scofield
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: Take Me To The Alley – Gregory Porter
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Country For Old Men – John Scofield
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom – Ted Nash Big Band
- Best Latin Jazz Album: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac – Chucho Valdes
- Best Gospel Performance/Song: God Provides – Tamela Mann (Kirk Franklin, songwriter)
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Thy Will – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters)
- Best Gospel Album: Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Love Remains – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
- Best Roots Gospel Album: Hymns – Joey+Rory
- Best Latin Pop Album: Un Besito Mas – Jesse & Joy
- Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLevitable – iLe
- Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) – Vicente Fernandez
- Best Tropical Latin Album: Donde Estan? – Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo
- Best American Roots Performance: House Of Mercy – Sarah Jarosz
- Best American Roots Song: Kid Sister – Kid Sister (Vince Gill, songwriter)
- Best Americana Album: This Is Where I Live – William Bell
- Best Bluegrass Album: Coming Home – O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor
- Best Traditional Blues Album: Porcupine Meat – Bobby Rush
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: The Last Days Of Oakland – Fantastic Negrito
- Best Folk Album: Undercurrent – Sarah Jarosz
- Best Regional Roots Music Album: E Walea – Kalani Pe’a
- Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley – Ziggy Marley
- Best World Music Album: Sing Me Home – Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
- Best Children’s Album: Infinity Plus One – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
- Best Spoken Word Album: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox – Carol Burnett
- Best Comedy Album: Talking For Clapping – Patton Oswalt
- Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple (Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers)
- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Miles Ahead – Miles Davis & Various Artists (Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers)
- Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Star Wars: The Force Awakens – John Williams
- Best Song Written For Visual Media: Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake (Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters)
- Best Instrumental Composition: Spoken At Midnight – Ted Nash Big Band
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: You And I – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Flintstones – Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier, arranger)
- Best Recording Package: Blackstar – David Bowie (Jonathan Barnbrook, art director)
- Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 – Edith Piaf (Gerard Lo Monaco, art director)
- Best Album Notes: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along – Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle (Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers)
- Best Historical Album: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition) – Bob Dylan (Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer)
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Blackstar – David Bowie (David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer)
- Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
- Best Remixed Recording: Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) – Bob Moses (Andre Allen Anjos, remixer)
- Best Surround Sound Album: Dutilleux: Sur Le Meme Accord; Les Citations; Mystere De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer)
- Best Engineered Album, Classical: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers)
- Producer Of The Year, Classical: David Frost
- Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 (Andris Nelsons, conductor; Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Best Opera Recording: Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles (James Conlon, conductor; LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
- Best Choral Performance: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 (Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir): Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Steve Reich – Third Coast Percussion: Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway (Zuill Bailey/Nashville Symphony)
- Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Schumann & Berg (Dorothea Roschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist) & Shakespeare Songs (Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist
- Best Classical Compendium: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle (Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
- Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway by Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
- Best Music Video: Formation – Beyonce (Melina Matsoukas, video director)
- Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (Ron Howard, director)
- Trustees Award: Thom Bell, Mo Ostin, and Ralph S. Peer
- Lifetime Achievement: Charley Pride, Nina Simone, Velvet Underground, Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Jimmie Rodgers, Sylvester Stone.