'La La Land', cele mai multe trofee la gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA 2017

‘La La Land’ a obţinut cinci trofee la gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA 2017 (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), care a avut loc duminică noapte, informează contactmusic.com.

Musicalul s-a impus la categoriile ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actress’ (Emma Stone), ‘Best Director’ (Damien Chazelle), ‘Best Original Music’ (Justin Hurwitz) şi ‘Best Cinematography’.

‘Manchester by the Sea’ a fost premiat cu două distincţii. Una pentru interpetarea actorului principal, Casey Affleck, şi una pentru regizorul Kenneth Lonergan – ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Tot două premii a primit şi producţia ‘Lion’ – ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ şi ‘Best Supporting Actor’.

Mel Brooks a primit trofeul categoriei ‘Fellowship Award’, care i-a fost înmânat de Prinţul William, Nathan Lane şi Simon Pegg.

Gazda ceremoniei, care a avut loc la Royal Albert Hall, Londra, a fost Stephen Fry.

Lista completă a câştigătorilor:

Best Film: La La Land

Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake

Best Director: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Leading Actor: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Best Leading Actress: Emma Stone – La La Land

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis – Fences

Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel – Lion

EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies – Lion

Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Documentary: 13th

Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under the Shadow

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book

Best Production Design: Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Sound: Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl – Arrival

Best Editing: John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Best Short Film: Home

Best Short Animation: A Love Story

BAFTA Fellowship: Mel Brooks