‘La La Land’, cele mai multe trofee la gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA 2017
‘La La Land’ a obţinut cinci trofee la gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA 2017 (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), care a avut loc duminică noapte, informează contactmusic.com.
Musicalul s-a impus la categoriile ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actress’ (Emma Stone), ‘Best Director’ (Damien Chazelle), ‘Best Original Music’ (Justin Hurwitz) şi ‘Best Cinematography’.
‘Manchester by the Sea’ a fost premiat cu două distincţii. Una pentru interpetarea actorului principal, Casey Affleck, şi una pentru regizorul Kenneth Lonergan – ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Tot două premii a primit şi producţia ‘Lion’ – ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ şi ‘Best Supporting Actor’.
Mel Brooks a primit trofeul categoriei ‘Fellowship Award’, care i-a fost înmânat de Prinţul William, Nathan Lane şi Simon Pegg.
Gazda ceremoniei, care a avut loc la Royal Albert Hall, Londra, a fost Stephen Fry.
Lista completă a câştigătorilor:
Best Film: La La Land
Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake
Best Director: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Best Leading Actor: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Best Leading Actress: Emma Stone – La La Land
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis – Fences
Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel – Lion
EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland
Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies – Lion
Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Documentary: 13th
Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under the Shadow
Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book
Best Production Design: Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine – Jackie
Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Sound: Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl – Arrival
Best Editing: John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge
Best Short Film: Home
Best Short Animation: A Love Story
BAFTA Fellowship: Mel Brooks